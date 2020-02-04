Kejriwal sets deadline for BJP to declare CM candidate

Arvind Kejriwal sets deadline for BJP to declare CM candidate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2020, 14:20pm ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 14:20pm ist
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. (AFP Photo)

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with him.

He said if the BJP doesn't do so by then, he will meet the press to announce his next course of action.

"Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and I am ready for a debate with him," he told reporters on Tuesday after the AAP launched its manifesto for the February 8 polls.

