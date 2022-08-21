Kejriwal the kingpin of excise policy scam: BJP

Arvind Kejriwal the 'kingpin' of excise policy 'scam', getting closer to arrest: BJP

CBI on Friday raided 31 locations, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 21 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 15:21 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Sunday alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the "kingpin" of the excise policy "scam" and said handcuffs are getting close to him as nodes of corruption are being unravelled.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged Kejriwal was busy indulging in corruption when Covid-affected people needed his help.

Also Read | Roaming freely, tell me where to come: Sisodia on Look Out Circular

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who also addressed the press conference, said, "Delhi's excise policy has proved to be a corrupt one. Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of this entire scam."

Bhatia said when it was time to help Covid-affected people, Kejriwal was busy indulging in corruption by signing the excise policy.

"Roots of the excise policy 'scam' lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above law and no corrupt person will be spared," he said.

On the AAP's claim that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a direct fight between Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP spokesperson said everyone knows what happened in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa polls.

Also Read | CBI begins questioning accused in Delhi excise policy case, shares FIR with ED

The public will give the AAP a reply, he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided 31 locations, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

