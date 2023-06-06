Amid Ordinance row, Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh Yadav on June 7 to seek support in fight against Centre

Kejriwal has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 06 2023, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:40 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Wednesday amid efforts by the AAP to garner support against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

Also Read: Delhi BJP accuses CM Kejriwal of 'dishonouring' national anthem at event, govt official denies charge

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre's bid to replace it through a bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.

"Kejriwal will be meeting Akhileshji here on Wednesday evening," the Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury told PTI.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh is likely to accompany Kejriwal at the meeting, an SP leader said without elaborating on the agenda of the meeting.

The Centre on May 19 had promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court's May 11 verdict.

