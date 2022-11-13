Arvind Kejriwal's promises strike a chord in Gujarat

Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Delhi model’ has been the main selling point of the AAP in various Assembly election campaigns. The party beat the Congress in Punjab on the promise of implementing the ‘Delhi model,’ which focuses on providing free electricity, water, and healthcare facilities to people.

Now, after a massive victory in Punjab, the AAP is eyeing Gujarat, the BJP's bastion for over 20 years.

Kejriwal’s 'Delhi model' has gained popularity throughout the country, and has been a point of debate between the AAP and opposition parties. He has been trying to attract Gujarat’s voters by his promises now.

If voted to power, he has assured people of providing free electricity of up to 300 units, Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to jobless youth, Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years, and free healthcare and free education promises.

These promises are helping him gain popularity in the state. During his roadshows, Kejriwal has repeatedly said the people of Gujarat will not have to pay their electricity bills after March 1.

He has even promised Rs 40 per day for the upkeep of every cow in Gujarat and a shelter home for non-milching cattle in every district of the state.

The AAP has drawn flak over its promises from opponent parties. Without naming Kejriwal, Modi in a rally said: "Muft mein revri baant kar vote batorne ka culture aa raha hai.....isse desh ke logon aur yuvaon ko savdhan rehna hai (a culture of promising freebies like revdi to garner votes is there these days....the people and youths must be careful)."

Kejriwal too took a jibe at his opponents saying, “They are saying that Kejriwal is distributing free ki revadi (freebies), but these people are distributing revadis to their friends who take these revadis to Swiss banks. Recently, an expressway was inaugurated in Bundelkhand, and within five days it caved in. How did this happen? This means free revadis were distributed among the contractors.”

Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann are the party’s star campaigners, who have been trying to persuade Gujarat's voters to back AAP in the Assembly elections.

