As Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi takes on Yogi government, BSP supremo Mayawati goes soft on BJP

As an aggressive Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kept on targeting the Yogi Adityanath government on alleged 'mishandling' of Corona crisis, incidents of attacks on the 'dalits' and rising fuel prices, BSP supremo Mayawati, for a change, continued to heap praise on the saffron party regime in Uttar Pradesh.

Unfazed by being dubbed as ''Twitter wali Neta' (leader), Priyanka has been taking on the state government almost on a daily basis through social media posts.

Not a day is passed, when Priyanka and the UP government officials and BJP leaders do not engage in duel on the social media. Priyanka was even sent a notice by the district magistrate of Agra over former's posts regarding death from Coronavirus infection in the district.

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also joined the issue and warned of action if Priyanka did not retract her posts. The Congress leader did change some words in her posts but launched a fresh attack on chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the death rate from Coronavirus in Agra was even more than Delhi and Mumbai.

On Thursday also she took to the social media to decry rising prices of fuel and said that Congress workers have been holding protest demonstrations across UP.

Earlier also Priyanka had taken on the UP government on by offering one thousand buses to ferry the stranded workers home. She also lashed out against the state government over incidents of attacks on the 'dalits' in some parts of the state.

Strangely BSP supremo Mayawati appeared to be 'soft' on the BJP government and seemed more critical of the Congress. She not only praised the UP government for arranging to send the migrant workers home but also termed Priyanka's offer of buses as a ''political ploy''.

Even on the issue of attacks on 'dalits', Mayawati praised the state government for acting promptly against the perpetrators. On the clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Laddakh also, Mayawati called for 'supporting' the centre.

Political analysts say that Mayawati does not want to cede grounds to Congress in UP. ''She knows that her core vote bank (dalit) will prefer her to BJP but it may not be averse to supporting Congress,'' says J.P.Shukla, a Lucknow based political analyst.