As polls approach, Himachal Pradesh BJP banks on welfare schemes

Among the people who had congregated in Shimla’s Ridge ahead of PM Modi’s rally on Tuesday, were Bala Devi and Rina from Paonta Sahib. They were sitting under the hill town’s hard beating noon sun after an overnight journey from their homes, being invited to interact with Modi as beneficiaries of government schemes.

“We are both part of startup schemes in our village where initiatives driven by more than 8 women receive Rs 15,000 in the first year and Rs 25,000 in the second. We thought if we speak here then more women in interior areas will benefit,” Bala Devi said.

Both the women were among dozens of others who had travelled from districts like Simour to speak about the benefits of the schemes they had received. While some received money for businesses, some got money for building houses.

Schemes and the beneficiaries of these schemes are at the heart of the BJP’s poll pitches state after state. After electoral success in states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam, the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, too, is banking on social welfare schemes as it heads to the polls by the end of the year.

Apart from the Modi government’s key schemes, the state government has designed schemes to reach out to those not covered by central schemes like Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

As many as 32 lakh people in the state’s total voters of 53.7 lakh are receiving doles from at least one of these schemes.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told DH that the government is now focusing on beneficiaries.

“The government usually maintains contact with the beneficiaries, so that we keep them in the loop. As far as the party is concerned, the booth-level network and mechanism continues as it is. But, maintaining contact with the beneficiaries is something our government is focusing on now,” Thakur said.

Among the schemes, officials said was a scheme called Himcare which reached out to those that Ayushman Bharat could not cover. While those below BPL do not need to pay any premium for the health insurance scheme, for widows, senior citizens and those with special needs, an amount of Rs 365 is taken. Others need to pay Rs 1,000. Over 2,40,000 people have been covered so far under this scheme.

Another social welfare scheme — the Griheni Suvidha Yojana, a gas connection scheme for those not covered by Ujjwala — has 3,31,000 beneficiaries. The state government also has a scheme called Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana under which women from BPL families are given Rs 21,000 when they get married; 3,603 beneficiaries are covered under it.

In addition to that, the government has also started a scheme where those who are physically incapacitated receive Rs 3,000 per month, and 20,000 beneficiaries are covered under it.

These are some of the main poll planks that the BJP will approach the upcoming Assembly elections in the state with. Thakur has time and again directed officials in the state to maintain lists of these beneficiaries so that they are readily available to block, panchayat and higher officials. Lists are updated on the 10th of every month.

Despite the focused push, there are still some who fell through the cracks. Like Katju Devi and Karo Devi who came from Ambwala Sainwala village from Sirmour to Modi’s rally, but said that they had been contributing ₹100 monthly for 2 years as part of a revolving fund to the local self help group but nothing has reached them yet.