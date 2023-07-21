Ashok Gehlot fires Rajasthan minister over criticism of govt on women's safety

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he cornered the state government in the assembly, sources said.
"Rajendra Gudha has been terminated from the post of minister of state," an official source told PTI.
Also Read | I.N.D.I.A parties to stage its first protest against Centre over Manipur violence issue on July 24
Gudha held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.
Raising questions against his own government, Gudha said in the assembly, "The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze
Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days
Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18
World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw
Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China
'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release
Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor
Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon