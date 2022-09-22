Ashok Gehlot ready to quit CM seat for Congress chief post

Ashok Gehlot will not occupy the posts of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress president simultaneously. The development comes after Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made it clear that the ‘one person, one post’ norm formulated during Udaipur conclave is expected to be honoured, as the party set the ball rolling for the first election for president’s post in 22 years with the issuance of poll notification.

Gehlot is likely to lock horns with senior MP Shashi Tharoor in the elections to be held on October 17. Party’s Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry issued the notification for the election with a promise that the process will be “free and fair” and would not be influenced by the political posturing by contenders and supporters.

The nominations will start on September 24 and end on September 30 while scrutiny will take place on October 1 and the last date of withdrawal is October 8. Gehlot and Tharoor are likely to file nominations around September 26.

Addressing a press conference in Karukutty in Kerala’s Ernakulam, Rahul said, “We have decided on certain commitments. I expect that commitments will be maintained.” He was responding to a question on the ‘one person, one post’ norm with regard to Congress president election.

The remarks assume significance as Gehlot on Wednesday and Thursday had attempted to suggest that he could continue in both the posts, as these were elected posts, and the one person, one post norm applied to only those posts nominated by the High Command. During his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot is learnt to have suggested that he should be allowed to keep Chief Ministership at least for some time.

However, sources on Thursday said, Gehlot was willing to quit as Rajasthan Chief Minister, after Rahul’s remarks.

Intense deliberations are being held with senior leaders meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi in the past couple of days. While Tharoor met Sonia on Monday, Gehlot called on her on Wednesday and was closeted with her for two hours. Senior leaders KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Pawan Kumar Bansal also had discussions with Sonia.

Senior leader Digvijaya Singh, whose comments in a TV interview triggered speculation that he may also file nominations but was later denied, will also meet Sonia on Thursday. Singh said he was not contesting the elections.

Though Sonia has been maintaining that she will remain “neutral”, she had earlier urged Gehlot to “lead the party” especially after it became clear that Rahul Gandhi refused to reconsider his stand not to return as party chief.

Gehlot has said that he will make a last ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to become party chief. In case Rahul doesn't change his mind, Gehlot will enter the fray.

However, Gehlot wants to retain Rajasthan Chief Ministership though the High Command is against such a move. Senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh are also of the view that Gehlot should hold only one position.

Gehlot appears to be playing all his cards to ensure that his bete noir Sachin Pilot does not succeed him if he has to relinquish Rajasthan Chief Ministership in the run up to his Congress presidential bid and install his loyalist at the helm in Jaipur.

“No hard and fast rule that the president should be from Gandhi family. Will support one who is capable of leading the party. Whether I will support Tharoor or not will be known after Sep 30. The Kerala unit has not taken any decision not to support Tharoor,” G-23 leader PJ Kurien told reporters here. (ENDS)