Ashok Gehlot to contest for Congress president post, no Gandhis in running

Amid speculation that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Shashi Tharoor may lock horns in the contest for Congress chief, the former has confirmed that noone from the Gandhi family will contest the poll.

"It is decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination). It's a need for the Opposition to be strong, looking at the current position of the country," Gehlot told ANI.

There was a major push within the party for Rahul to take up the top job, even as the leader maintained that someone from outside the Gandhi family should helm the grand old party.

Gehlot had held meetings with both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in the past week.

