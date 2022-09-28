Ashok Gehlot to fly to Delhi today, likely to meet Sonia Gandhi

A day after Congress issued show cause notices to his loyalists on charges of "grave indiscipline", Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will fly to Delhi today. He is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi.

The party on Tuesday issued notices to Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathour for sabotaging a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) called to initiate process to find successor to the Chief Minister.

The three leaders were given ten days time to reply to the Disciplinary Committee headed by General Secretary Tariq Anwar as to why disciplinary action not be taken against them, as the charges, prima facie, were an “act of grave indiscipline”. The action after General Secretary Ajay Maken submitted a nine-page report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Around 90 MLAs supporting Gehlot, who was poised to file nomination for Congress president poll, had gathered at Dhariwal’s residence on Sunday ahead of the scheduled CLP meeting but as pressure tactics against installing Sachin Pilot as Chief Minister submitted resignation letters and refused to attend the meeting as well as individually meet central observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken.