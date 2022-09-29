Ashok Gehlot to not contest Congress presidential poll

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he will not fight the Congress presidential election, taking moral responsibility for the Jaipur rebellion. With this, the stage has been set for a battle between Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor.

Gehlot made the announcement after his meeting with interim party president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

"I will not contest the elections," Gehlot, who was accompanied by K C Venugopal, told reporters.

He said that he apologised to Sonia for whatever happened in Jaipur on Sunday. He also took the moral responsibility for the events that led to not passing of a one-line resolution.

On the question of him continuing as Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Gehlot said it is leadership's call.

Gehlot's meeting came an hour after Digvijaya collected ten sets of nomination papers. Singh, who arrived in Delhi on Wednesday night after taking a break from Bharat Jodo Yatra, collected the nomination papers from AICC headquarters and said that he will "possibly file" it on Friday, which is the last date of nomination.

Earlier in the day, senior leaders held discussions on the presidential election -- Mukul Wasnik met Ashok Gehlot while P Chidambaram met Digvijaya Singh and Tariq Anwar went to meet AK Antony.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal went to 10 Janpath to hold discussions with Sonia Gandhi.