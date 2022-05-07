Ashwini Vaishnaw slams TMC for BJP worker's death

Ashwini Vaishnaw slams TMC for BJP worker's death in Bengal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2022, 06:38 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 06:38 ist
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI File Photo

Following the mysterious death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, the ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the BJP engaged in a war of words

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter, calling it an 'attack on democracy.'

Also Read | BJP-Trinamool rivalry flares up over BJP worker’s mysterious death

"#DemocracyUnderAttack. Opposition ruled states are blatantly abusing law enforcement machinery and misusing people’s mandate to attack @BJP4India Karyakartas," he said on the social media platform.

Arjun Chowrasia, a worker of BJP’s youth wing was found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Kolkata on Friday, which also happened to be day two of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Shah, who visited the worker’s home, demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
TMC
Ashwini Vaishnaw
BJP workers
India News
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Arduous life of salt-makers

Arduous life of salt-makers

How Puneeth Rajkumar's voice was recreated for 'James' 

How Puneeth Rajkumar's voice was recreated for 'James' 

Jewellery ban could rule Hamilton out of Miami GP

Jewellery ban could rule Hamilton out of Miami GP

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids

Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids

In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq

In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq

'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures

'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures

An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all

An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all

 