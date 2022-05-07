Ashwini Vaishnaw slams TMC for BJP worker's death in Bengal

Following the mysterious death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, the ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the BJP engaged in a war of words
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter, calling it an 'attack on democracy.'
Also Read | BJP-Trinamool rivalry flares up over BJP worker’s mysterious death
"#DemocracyUnderAttack. Opposition ruled states are blatantly abusing law enforcement machinery and misusing people’s mandate to attack @BJP4India Karyakartas," he said on the social media platform.
Arjun Chowrasia, a worker of BJP’s youth wing was found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Kolkata on Friday, which also happened to be day two of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Shah, who visited the worker’s home, demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Arduous life of salt-makers
How Puneeth Rajkumar's voice was recreated for 'James'
Jewellery ban could rule Hamilton out of Miami GP
Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant
Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids
In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq
'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures
An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all