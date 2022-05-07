Ashwini Vaishnaw slams TMC for BJP worker's death in Bengal

Following the mysterious death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, the ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the BJP engaged in a war of words

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter, calling it an 'attack on democracy.'

"#DemocracyUnderAttack. Opposition ruled states are blatantly abusing law enforcement machinery and misusing people’s mandate to attack @BJP4India Karyakartas," he said on the social media platform.

Arjun Chowrasia, a worker of BJP’s youth wing was found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Kolkata on Friday, which also happened to be day two of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Shah, who visited the worker’s home, demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.