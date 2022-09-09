Assam CM mocks Rahul Gandhi in musical video, Congress hits back

Assam CM mocks Rahul in musical video, Cong hits back

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Sep 09 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 22:18 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media, portraying him as a cartoon character in a musical video.

In the video posted by Sarma on Twitter, the cartoon character is seen singing funny jingles.

The Congress was quick to respond with an earlier viral video of the chief minister in which Sarma can be seen scratching himself.

The video was posted by Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas B V.

Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Kumar Bora also added in a tweet: “One shudders to think what BJP leaders would do and say after we complete the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra'."

Sarma had attacked Gandhi on Wednesday and dubbed the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress as “comedy of the century”, as he said the country is one and stands united.

The Congress launched the mass-contact programme on Wednesday, which will travel 3,500 km, covering 12 states and two Union territories in 150 days.

