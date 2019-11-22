'Assam government rejects present NRC'

Assam minister and BJP's strategist in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday sought an NRC with a single cut-off date across the country, while reiterating that the multi-crore exercise already carried out in the state be scrapped.

"I spend over Rs. 40,000 to travel from one place to another to collect documents. Even we could not work properly since the draft was released last year. But when we managed to prove our citizenship after hearings and our names figured in the final list, why does the government now wants the NRC again?" asked Robiul Islam, a mason in Guwahati, Assam.