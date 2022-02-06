Assembly Polls Live: Channi ahead in CM face race as Congress eyes Punjab
updated: Feb 06 2022, 08:18 ist
Follow DH's live updates on Assembly Polls 2022, here!
08:18
BJP alleges attack on Babita Phogat’s convoy by SP-RLD workers, police deny
The BJP on Saturday accused SP-RLD workers of attacking the convoy of wrestler and party leader Babita Phogat here while she was campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and claimed four people were injured in the incident.
08:10
Battle for UP: Cong candidate booked for sedition
Ajay Rai, the Congress candidate from Pindra Assembly constituency in Varanasi, has been booked for sedition and for allegedly spreading hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by provoking people against them while addressing a public meeting on January 31.
08:09
Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland
The Muslim Rashtriya Manch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh issued a ‘Nivedan Patra’ to Muslims and is holding meetings with the community clerics, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party went full throttle with hardline Hindutva.
Krishna Janambhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?
A small queue is taking shape outside the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura in western Uttar Pradesh, belying the Covid-19 concerns. The temple’s entrance, bedecked by a giant chariot on top of it, ends at a road. Two red-sandstone gates are coming up at both ends of the road. They are tokens of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s promise to voters
Channi ahead in CM face race as Congress eyes Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to be declared the Congress chief ministerial face for the Assembly polls. But his rival Navjot Sidhu may make life difficult for the party if he loses out.
