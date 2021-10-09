Assembly Elections 2022: Survey predicts BJP to win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur

ABP C-Voter’s latest survey predicts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Uttarakhand in the assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

Although Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been facing a lot of flak over the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people including four farmers were killed, the BJP-led government is likely to return to power in the electoral contest of 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, according to an ABP-C-Voter survey .

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri incident and BJP's election prospects

The survey suggests that all the opposition parties including Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress do not have voter's confidence to displace the Adityanath government in 2022.

According to the survey data, the ruling BJP is expected to grab 41.3 per cent of vote share in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. In 2017 Assembly elections, BJP had garnered 41.4 per cent of the votes polled in the state.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led SP is likely to witness a jump of 8.8 per cent from 23.6 per cent in 2017 to 32.4 per cent in 2022. The survey claims that Mayawati-led BSP's vote share is likely to witness a decline by 7.5 per cent from 22.2 per cent in 2017 to 14.7 per cent in 2022.

Also read: Way to Delhi goes via Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Meanwhile, the BJP may also win Uttarakhand elections next year. According to the survey, Congress may get 34 per cent, BJP 45 per cent, Aam Aadmi Party 15 per cent and others 6 per cent of the vote share. The Congress party is likely to get 21-25 seats, the BJP 42-46 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party 0-4 seats and others 0-2 seats, said a report by Hindustan Times quoting the ABP C-Voter survey.

The survey also claims that the BJP can get 21 to 25 seats in Manipur. While Congress may get 18 to 22 seats, the regional Naga People's Front (NPF) 4 to 8 and others 1 to 5 seats.

However, at least 31 seats will be required to form the government in the North Eastern state. The BJP can get 36 per cent of the vote share in Manipur elections, while Congress can get 34 per cent, NPF 9 per cent and others 21 per cent, the report added.

Check out latest DH videos here: