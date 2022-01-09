Assembly Polls 2022: How to file e-nominations?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the voting schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa between February 10 and March 7, the next set of crucial polls before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The poll panel laid down strict Covid-related rules as the polls come amid a fresh wave of coronavirus cases and assured of free and fair elections in the five states. As polls approach, here's a look at the online nomination process to be followed by the candidates.

How do candidates file e-nominations?

*Candidates are required to file their nominations and upload their affidavit by creating their accounts on the Election Commission Suvidha portal. They can also deposit the security money through this portal.

*Once the application is filed, candidates need to get the hard copy of their nomination form notarized and submit it with relevant documents to the Returning Officer in person.

*The application will contain an encrypted QR code which the Returning Officer will use to verify details, using a specially designed QR code reader.

*As the software connects with the electoral database directly upon filling EPIC Number, the system auto-fetches the details of candidates and proposers and pre-fills the details.

*Candidates also get various alerts and notifications through the Portal and via SMS. The portal also lets them track their application status.

*The portal has a 'Permission' module that allows candidates, political parties or their representatives to apply for permissions for meetings, rallies, loudspeakers, temporary offices, and others online.

*The list of contesting candidates with their profile, nomination status and affidavits are made public through the portal's Candidate Affidavit Portal.