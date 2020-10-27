Association for Democratic Reforms moves Supreme Court for urgent hearing on Electoral Bonds

Association for Democratic Reforms has filed a plea in the Supreme Court for urgent consideration of its 2017 PIL on the validity of Electoral Bonds.

It said in view of passing of more than nine months since the last date of hearing of the PIL and new developments relating to the proposed Bihar legislative election, the matter required urgent hearing.

The application filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that even though a notification issued on January 2, 2018, stipulated sale of electoral bonds in January, April, July and October months of each year, the window was not opened in April and July. But it was been opened in October, right before the Bihar legislative election.

The petitioner-organisation raised very significant questions concerning the democratic functioning of the country with regard to the matter.

"The electoral bonds scheme has opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate donations to political parties and anonymous financing by Indian as well as foreign companies which can have serious repercussions on the Indian democracy," the plea claimed.

The Finance Act of 2017 has introduced the use of electoral bonds which is exempt from disclosure under the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, "opening doors to unchecked, unknown funding to political parties", it added.