At all-party meeting, Opposition leaders speak in unison on national issues

The newly christened I.N.D.I.A made a mark at the customary all-party meeting on Wednesday ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session – both on a lighter side as well as on a serious note.

“Aap India mein hai? (Are you with India?)” was Congress General Secretary (Communications) and Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh’s query to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the meeting. Singh returned a smile but did not say anything.

Ramesh also did not leave another opportunity after the NCP representative spoke at the meeting. “This is NCP-India,” he told Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, amid laughter from all sides.

YSR Congress’ V Vijay Sai Reddy, too, could not resist mentioning the new Opposition though his party is not aligned on either side and is accused of bailing out the government at crucial junctures – now that the Opposition parties are finally “united”, I hope they will also be “united” in letting the House function peacefully, he said.

According to officials, 44 leaders from 34 parties attended the meeting.

If Ramesh provided some lighter moments in the meeting, the Opposition parties displayed their newfound bonhomie in a serious manner, as they spoke in one voice on a variety of issues from Manipur to Delhi ordinance, attack on federalism, misuse of central agencies, price rise, unemployment and other issues.

The Opposition floor leaders were in unison in demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence and intervention during the Manipur discussion. The government is willing for a debate but it has not given any commitment about Modi’s intervention.

While the Opposition parties demanded that the government desist from bringing Uniform Civil Code, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale demanded a Bill on the contentious issue.

Among the Opposition parties, RSP’s N K Premachandran and Muslim League’s E T Mohammed Basheer among others criticised the PM for raking up the issue unnecessarily, CPM’s Elamaram Kareem demanded a discussion on the UCC. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the government on the UCC.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale raised the issue of atrocities on Dalits and women. When he mentioned that a section of the NCP has moved to the NDA, Joshi is learnt to have said that the whole party is with the ruling coalition.

With Delhi ordinance becoming a rallying point for the opposition, BJD sources said they have not taken any decision on the issue.