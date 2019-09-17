Athawale demands 10 seats for Maharashtra polls

The Republican faction headed by Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday demanded 10 seats from the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena ahead of the Maharashtra polls.

The RPI (Athawale) is a crucial ally of the alliance in Maharashtra.

Athawale, a BJP-sponsored Rajya Sabha member, is the union minister of state for social justice and employment in the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to reporters here, Athawale reiterated that his party will not be contesting in the BJP symbol.

The seats that he demanded are Kej, Udgir, Deglur, Gangakhed (in Marathwada), Bhandara, Chandrapur, Umerkhed, Nagpur North, Pandharvada, Aarni, Mehekar, Badnera (in Vidarbha), Pimpri, Pune Cantonment, Malsish, Mohol, Phaltan (in Western Maharashtra), Bhusawal, Chalisgaon, Devalali, Shrirampur (in North Maharashtra), Chembur, Mankhrud Shivajinagar, Dharavi, Kurla, Versova, Chandivili, Ambernath, Ulashnagar and Karjat Khalapur (in Mumbai-Konkan).

In 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections, the RPI contested Ambernath, Chembur, Pimpri, Deglur, Mehekar , Vikhroli, Shivaji Nagar and Deolali.