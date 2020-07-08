'Atmanirbhar Bharat' being speedily implemented, Congress symbolises 'irresponsible' Opposition: BJP

The Modi government is addressing various economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in a "360 degree" manner, the BJP asserted on Wednesday as it shared details about the implementation of various schemes as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) programme.

Party general secretary P Muralidhar Rao told reporters that within two months of the announcement of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, the government has brought the idea of a self-reliant India to the ground by speedily implementing many of its measures.

Rao also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his frequent criticism of the government's handling of the economy, saying instead of reading about the history of service by his own party, he keeps asking irresponsible questions.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading from the front in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic and the "China crisis", the Congress has come to symbolise an "irresponsible opposition", he alleged.

The government has already executed all its schemes for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector with credit of over Rs 3 lakh crore guaranteed and Rs 1.10 lakh crore of it distributed by July 1, Rao said.

The MSME sector is the most important aspect of the economy after agriculture, he said, adding that the government is working towards realising its objective of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

The crisis posed by Covid-19 is a reality that nobody is denying, Rao said and stated that the government has identified challenges and begun addressing them in a 360 degree manner.

To help farmers, 70.32 lakh Kisan credit cards have been sanctioned credit limit of Rs 62,870 crore out of Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit under the 'Atmanirbhar' package, he said.

This will benefit 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen and dairy farmers, he said.

Under Modi's leadership, the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign is not only playing an important role in fighting the Covid-19 crisis but is also becoming the identity of a "New India", he said.

Rao also noted that free ration scheme for over 80 crore poor people have been extended till November while over Rs 64.5 thousand crore has been distributed among nearly 40 crore people under various welfare measures.

As many as 20 states have already come on board for 'one nation one ration care scheme, which will ensure that beneficiaries can get their share of free grains in any part of the country, he said.

The poor's employment and development is most important for our government, he said, noting that an employment scheme has been started in six states, which have large migrant population.

The government allocated an additional Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGA to provide more employment in rural sector, he said.

"Not only daily wages were increased by Rs 20 but the rules were also reformed to provide work to the workers and migrant labourers during the monsoon," Rao said.

The government has boosted the defence sector with a host of measures, including removal of 49 per cent FDI cap in defence production, he said.