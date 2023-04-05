'Attack on democracy': Opposition to march from Parliament house to Vijay Chowk on April 6

The Opposition will hold a ‘tricolour’ march from the Parliament house to Vijay Chowk and a joint press conference on the last day of the Budget Session on Thursday, as they plan to mount an offensive on the “attack on democracy” by the ruling BJP and Adani affair.

Sources said the Opposition would also write to President Droupadi Murmu demanding that leaders of 19 Opposition parties be allowed to meet as a delegation and not seven as suggested by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In case the demand is not accepted, sources said, Opposition leaders are unlikely to go ahead with their meeting plan in protest.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by leaders from parties such as DMK, Trinamool Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, and Muslim League.

Sources said the leaders would indicate, during their interaction with the media, how they plan to take forward their new found unity with parties like Trinamool Congress joining the larger Opposition and the fight outside the Parliament against the Narendra Modi regime.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is likely to witness vociferous protest by MPs dressed in black on the last day too as Prime Minister Modi is set to be present in both the Houses and as Speaker Om Birla and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar make customary valedictory speeches.

On Wednesday, both the Houses witnessed intense protests, during pre-lunch and post-lunch sessions, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani affair.

Opposition MPs dressed in black rushed to the Well of the House in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha when the House convened forcing the Speaker and the Chairman to adjourn the House.

No Bills were passed amid the din on Wednesday but the Rajya Sabha saw Dhankhar announcing his decision on a ‘point of order’ raised by Kharge earlier objecting to Leader of the House Piyush Goyal seeking Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his ‘democracy in danger’ remarks.

While Kharge contended that no allegation could be raised in Rajya Sabha about a member from Lok Sabha, Dhankhar was not in agreement and held that Rahul’s remarks were defamatory of Parliament and it could be raised in the Upper House.