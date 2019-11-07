Avoid unnecessary statements on Ayodhya: Modi to Mins

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his council of ministers on Wednesday to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the issue and maintain harmony in the country, sources said.

At a meeting of the council of ministers here, Modi said the court verdict was expected and hence, it was the responsibility of everyone to maintain harmony in the country and avoid making unnecessary statements on the issue, according to the sources.

The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.