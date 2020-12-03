Farm Laws: Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan

Award wapasi again: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan in protest against farm laws

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 03 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 14:22 ist
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal (L), Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal (R) during the NDA parliamentary board meeting at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

Akali Dal stalwart and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday returned his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the Centre's farm laws.

“I am who I am because of the people, especially the common farmer. Today when he has lost more than his honour, I see no point in holding on to the Padma Vibhushan honour,” the Shiromani Akali Dal leader said.

“Parkash Badal today returned the Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India and against the shocking indifference and contempt with which the government is treating the ongoing peaceful and democratic agitation of the farmers against the three farm Acts,” a SAD statement said.

Badal said the farmers are waging a bitter struggle in the severe cold just to secure their fundamental right to life.

More to follow...

Punjab
Farmers Protest
Padma Vibhushan

