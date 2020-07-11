Population explosion 'drain' on resources, says BJP MP

Awareness needed about dangers of population explosion: BJP MP

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 11 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 20:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Nainital BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Saturday underlined the need to create awareness among people about the dangers of population explosion saying it was a "drain" on the country's resources.

He said India may soon become the world's most populous country going by the rate at which its population is growing, which is a matter of concern.

"Apart from being a drain on our resources, an ever-growing population like ours may also get in the way of India making the most of its demographic dividend," Bhatt said while talking to the media on World Population Day.

The 59-year-old said efforts should be made on a large scale to create awareness among people about the dangers of unbridled population growth.

Last year, Bhatt had brought a private member's bill on population control in the Parliament.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Population Day
Uttarakhand
Population Explosion

What's Brewing

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

 