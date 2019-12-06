Ayodhya peaceful on anniversary of Babri demolition

The temple town of Ayodhya remained peaceful on the 27th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid on Friday.

According to the police sources, schools and markets remained open and offices functioned as usual. ''There is no report of holding of any public function or other program from anywhere in the town,'' said a senior police official in Ayodhya.

The district administration had banned holding of public meetings, religious functions and programs outside and taking out processions of any kind.

For the first time in the past 27 years, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) did not celebrate 'Shaurya Diwas' (bravery day) on the demolition anniversary as has been its tradition.

Instead, the saffron outfit decided to lit earthen lamps at temples and homes to ''spread'' the message of peace and harmony.

The Muslim outfits, which observed 'Black Day' on the anniversary, also refrained from organising any program on the day.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the main Muslim plaintiffs in the Ayodhya case, said that the day should now be celebrated as ''Amity Day''. Ansari was not among the Muslim plaintiffs, who have filed a review petition in the supreme court in the case.

Haji Mehboob, another Muslim plaintiff, who has filed a review petition, however, said that he observed 'black day' during the Friday prayers.

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal said that the two communities had sent out a positive message on this day. ''We should welcome it,'' he added.