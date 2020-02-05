Ayodhya trust to function from K Parasaran's residence

The residence of senior lawyer and two-time Attorney General of India K Parasaran, who was the lead counsel for the Hindu parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, will house the 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', the trust set up to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the residence of 92-year-old Parasaran in south Delhi's Greater Kailash as the registered office of the Trust, which was mandated in a Supreme Court order that settled the dispute.

"...A Trust by the name 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' has been registered with its registered office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part -1, New Delhi, 110048," the notification said. The Supreme Court Bar Association website showed that it is the residential address of Parasaran.

The notification said with the directions of the Supreme Court, possession of the inner and outer courtyards of the "disputed site" should be handed over to the Trust and the Centre is at liberty to make suitable provisions in respect to the rest of the acquired land by handing it over to the said Trust for management and development in terms of the scheme framed by the government.

The notification also spoke about the allotment of a suitable land measuring five acres to Sunni Central Waqf Board at a prominent place in Ayodhya, which is outside the over 67 acre land acquired.

The decision to provide land outside the acquired area was taken after looking into the "past history of the communal disturbances and possible scenarios" relating to law and order and concerns relating to communal harmony and security and considering the large number of pilgrims visiting the land acquired throughout the year and keeping in mind the essential amenities that would require to be provided for the increase in number of pilgrims who will be visiting the temple from all across the world in future".