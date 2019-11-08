Ayodhya verdict: Schools, colleges to remain shut in MP

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a holiday for all educational institutes in the state on Saturday in view of the Ayodhya case judgment.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver the verdict in the politically sensitive case on Saturday morning.

An order issued by the deputy secretary, school education department, declared holiday for all educational institutions, including private ones.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath appealed people to respect the verdict and maintain peace.

"I appeal to the people of the state and all sections of the society to welcome and respect the verdict whatever the decision may be," he said in a statement.

He appealed people to maintain brotherhood and harmony in keeping with the "Ganga-Jamuni (syncretic) culture" of the state.

People should not spread rumours, he added.