B C Patil meets BJP national president J P Nadda

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Wednesday met BJP national president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Though what transpired between them is not known, sources in BJP said that Patil discussed the party's developments in Karnataka.

Patil also informed the party president about his department activities including crop survey app and Agri startups.

Meanwhile, Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar also arrived in Delhi.

Shettar met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chemical and Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and discussed departmental issues.

Shettar is likely to meet the party leaders during his stay in Delhi

