Babri Masjid case judgement vindicates my belief, says L K Advani

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Wednesday welcomed the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid demolition case to acquit all the 32 accused persons.

"The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement," Advani said.

Twenty-eight years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid by thousands of 'karsevaks' at Ayodhya, a CBI special court on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 accused persons and stated that the demolition at Ayodhya was not pre-planned.

Several senior BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh were among the accused.

There were 49 accused persons in this case but 17 of them have died since.