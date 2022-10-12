'Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge': Kharge on Cong's PM face

Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday gave a cryptic answer on Wednesday when quizzed about whether he or Rahul Gandhi would be the grand old party's prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to the question during a press conference, Kharge told ANI, "I am contesting the organisational election. There is a saying, 'Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge'. First, let these elections get over and let me become president, then we will see."

Kharge, who resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha earlier to contest the presidential poll, is slated to face another party veteran, Shashi Tharoor.

While the two are opponents in the poll, Kharge said that there was "no difference" between him and Tharoor, and that the two were only facing each other for the sake of the election.

"Both of us will fight together against the BJP," the 80-year-old emphasized.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kharge had dismissed suggestions by Tharoor that he had been picked by interim party president Sonia Gandhi.

"Sonia Gandhi suggesting my name for the president position is all a rumour, I have never said this. She has clearly stated that members of the Gandhi family will neither be part of the election, nor support any candidate," he said.

Congress' presidential election is scheduled to take place on October 17, and votes will be counted on October 19.