Balasaheb’s legacy at stake as fight moves to ‘real’ vs ‘original’ Shiv Sena

The day after the two factions of Shiv Sena, one led by party president Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde—held their own versions of the party’s annual ‘Dasara Melava’, the crux of the rift became clear: who inherits the legacy of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and his brand of Hindutva.

Since the split in May, the two factions fought over which is the “real Shiv Sena” and laid claims to the ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol of the 56-year-old party.

On Wednesday, both Thackeray—at his rally in the historical and significant venue of Shivaji Park—and Shinde—at his gathering in Bandra-Kurla Complex MMRDA Ground—spoke extensively on Balasaheb's legacy and Hindutva.

The late firebrand politician founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966; he also began the tradition of addressing a public gathering on Dussehra the same year, holding the first-ever Dasara Melava at Shivaji Park on October 30, 1966.

Then, Balasaheb Thackeray had launched the Shiv Sena with the welfare of “Marathi maanus” on top of its agenda, the party subsequently adopted the cause of Hindutva as well.

Now, between the Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions, the fight is between the “original” Shiv Sena and the “real” Shiv Sena, yet it revolves around Balasaheb, which was evident in both speeches.

On his part, Uddhav talked about being Balasaheb’s son. “People are with me, Shiv Sainiks are with me… I am not Uddhav Thackeray, I am Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. They want Shiv Sena, they want (legacy of) Balasaheb Thackeray, they want the party’s (election symbol) ‘bow and arrow’… they want Shivaji Park… these traitors would be taught a lesson and a Shiv Sainik will become chief minister again,” he roared to the rally.

Shinde, however, managed a coup of sorts, again, but this time by presenting a divide within the Thackeray family. The rebel faction leader invited Uddhav’s estranged brother Jaidev to share his stage and felicitated him in front of the huge crowd. Jaidev’s estranged wife Smita as well as Uddhav’s nephew from his deceased elder brother Nihar were present in the Shinde rally—giving a tacit support to Shinde over Uddhav.

Shinde also was able to boast of the presence of Balasaheb’s right-hand man Champa Singh Thapa and Matoshree’s long-time staffer Moreshwar Raje at his rally.

Shinde also managed a retort to Uddhav’s claims: “Shiv Sena is not a private property… Is Shiv Sena a jagir (personal property)? No! Shiv Sena is not a private limited company…. Are only persons born with silver spoons supposed to become chief minister? You have committed a sin by compromising with the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb…. My name is Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, and I am proud of it.”

“I did a lot of sacrifice... what did you sacrifice? Shiv Sena neither belongs to Uddhav Thackeray nor Eknath Shinde, it belongs to the Shiv Sainiks,” Shinde said during his Dussehra rally address.