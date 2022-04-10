Balasaheb Thackeray showed BJP road to Delhi: Uddhav

Accusing the BJP of “fake Hindutva,” Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that it was late Balasaheb Thackeray who showed the saffron party the road to Delhi.

“It was Balasaheb (Thackeray) who showed them (BJP) that ‘bhagva’ (saffron) and Hindutva will lead them on the road to Delhi,” Thackeray said in his virtual address as campaigning for the North Kolhapur bye-election are to a close on Sunday.

“When we say Hindu Hriday Samrat, people recall Balasaheb,” Thackeray said about his father, the firebrand leader and orator.

Without naming the BJP, Uddhav said the party tried to make a “banawat Hindu Hriday Samrat.”

Thackeray said that Shiv Sena has been committed to saffron and Hindutva unlike the BJP, which had adopted different names like Bharatiya Jan Sangh and Jan Sangh. “The Shiv Sena has been born in 1966 and we have never changed our ideology. Shiv Sena's ‘pramukh’ is only and only Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said, adding that the “real bhagva” is that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and that of our sages and saints.

“Do you see photos of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani…you have photos of one person, for sarpanch and prime minister,” he said mocking prime minister Narendra Modi.

Thackeray also asked if BJP claims that they have deep respect for Balasaheb Thackeray, why are they opposing the proposal to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after the late Shiv Sena founder.

Referring to the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, he said that when atrocities are committed on Marathi-speaking people it is Shiv Sena who comes in support of them. “Has any BJP worker come to their support,” he asked.

