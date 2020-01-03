Balasaheb would have not tolerated such words: Fadnavis

Targetting Shiv Sena on the repeated attacks by Congress on V D Savarkar, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that Bal Thackeray would not have tolerated such comments.

"Hindu Hruday Samrat Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray ji never ever tolerated such dirty words against Savarkar ji. He would’ve been the first to react and that too in his own style," Fadnavis said and demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should ban the book.

"Though we cannot expect that today, we expect an immediate ban on this book by Maharashtra CM," he said.

"We want answers from Shiv Sena, which has made an unnatural alliance with Congress, if it will ban this book in Maharashtra by registering strong protest or repeatedly tolerate such insults of our most respected personalities just for the greed of power?," he wanted to know.