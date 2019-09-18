Ballot papers are history now: CEC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ruled out conducting the polls in Maharashtra through ballot papers - as requested by a section of political parties.

"A few political parties have asked about voting through ballot papers, we have told them it is not possible, it is history now and cannot be brought back," chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said.

"EVMs cannot be tampered with, it is a standalone machine, different from other machines," reiterated Arora, who was accompanied by election commissioners Sunil Arora and Sushil Chandra.

Earlier in the day, the ECI reviewed poll preparations in Maharashtra in a high-level meeting, in which chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, director-general of police Subodh Jaiswal and chief electoral officer Baldev Singh were present.

They also met delegations of various political parties.

In Maharashtra, Opposition parties including Congress, NCP among others had demanded that polls in the state be conducted on ballot papers and not EVMs.

In fact, MNS president Raj Thackeray had been spearheading the anti-EVMs campaign in Maharashtra. Arora said that the most important issue raised by political parties was that polling stations should be located on the ground floor to facilitate senior citizens and differently-abled persons. "The state administration has already shifted many polling stations to the ground floor," he said.

The Election Commission has appealed to political parties to avoid the use of plastic during polls, he said. Arora said the movement of Central forces from one place to another is a significant factor in deciding polling dates.

He said Central forces shall be deployed in adequate numbers, with more numbers in Left-Wing Extremism affected areas.