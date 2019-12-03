Bangkok-style aquarium to come in Mumbai

In a long-pending initiative to boost tourism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has initiated a move to set up a multi-level aquarium on the lines of Ocean World in Bangkok.

Thackeray, a nature lover, has asked the state Tourism Department and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation to draft a proposal.

"Mumbai is an international city. Tourists will start coming to Mumbai via its international cruise terminal. We need to have an international multi-level aquarium. I have asked officials to draft a proposal," Thackeray said.



The Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World

(Pics: Mrityunjay Bose)



The Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World in the Thai capital of Bangkok, formerly known as Siam Ocean World is one of the largest aquaria in South East Asia. Located within the Siam Paragon mall, it has a collection of over 30,000 marine creatures.