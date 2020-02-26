Bangle jibe leads to tiff between Aaditya Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis couple

A war of words broke out between former allies on Wednesday with Aaditya Thackeray slamming Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's remark about the Shiv Sena `wearing bangles', and the BJP's leader's wife, in turn, calling the Thackeray scion a "cocooned worm".

Aaditya, who is tourism minister in the Maharashtra government led by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, demanded apology from Fadnavis for demeaning women.

Questioning the Sena's "silence" over a communal remark made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, Fadnavis had said that Uddhav Thackeray's party "may have worn bangles" (suggesting that it lacked courage), but the BJP will not keep quiet on the issue.

Fadnavis, however, had hastened to add that he was aware that women do not like this phrase, so he would not use it.

Aaditya, nonetheless, targeted him on Twitter.

"Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a former CM," Thackeray tweeted on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly later, Aaditya again said that Fadnavis should apologise.

Asked about Fadnavis's wife Amruta referring to him as a "cocooned worm", Aaditya said he would not comment on it.

Amruta Fadnavis, in response to Aaditya's tweet seeking apology from her husband, had tweeted, "a cocooned worm will never understand the 'pun' of life! its meant to thrive on the gloryof the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors."

In the same tweet, she also tagged Devendra Fadnavis and said, "proud of your struggles and each and every hardworking member of BJP Maharashtra."

On Tuesday, speaking at a rally, Fadnavis referred to Waris Pathan's controversial comments.

"Some Waris or 'Lawaris' (orphan) gets up and says that the 100 crore (Hindus) are no match for the 15 crore (Muslims)....Hindu community is tolerant and hence India takes along everyone," he said.

"The Shiv Sena may have worn bangles on the issue. In fact, our women don't like the usage of the phrase 'wearing bangles', hence I will not use that phrase. The Sena may have been tight-lipped on the issue, but we will not keep quiet," the former chief minister added.

It is to be noted that Waris Pahan, a former MLA, had retracted his controversial remark, made at another rally.

The Shiv Sena, which fell out with the BJP after the last year's assembly elections, now shares power in Maharashtra with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.