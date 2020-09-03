Banning me makes no sense since I am not using Facebook since April 2019: BJP's Raja Singh Lodh

The controversial BJP leader and party’s lone legislator in Telangana "Tiger" Raja Singh Lodh said that Facebook’s ban “makes no sense”, since he has not been using the social media platform since April 2019.

While “thanking Facebook for taking down several accounts operated in his name”, Singh wants the social media platform’s managers to allow him to open a fresh account, which he would use in accordance with its rules.

“At the same time, I request Facebook to examine the accounts of the leaders of AIMIM, Congress etc parties and act accordingly by banning (them), unpublishing (their content),” Singh said.

Representing the Goshamahal constituency in old Hyderabad, the two-time MLA is known to often make assertions seen as targeting a minority community. His alleged statements including those against the Rohingya Muslims had caught international attention.

Singh was recently mentioned in a Wall Street Journal report on Facebook’s alleged favouritism towards the ruling BJP at the Centre and the company executive’s purported disinclination to act against such content and politicians.

On Thursday, Facebook banned Singh from the popular site and also from Instagram, reportedly for violating its policies prohibiting the promotion of hate and violence.

“I have received news that I’ve been banned by Facebook for the so-called controversial speeches of mine. I would like to clarify that I have not been using FB since April 2019. So, banning me makes no sense,” Singh stated on twitter.

In a WhatsApp message, Singh sought to know if, “Facebook is working under the pressure of the Congress party?”

For the past several days, the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a heated exchange of accusations over the content promoted on Facebook and the alleged political biases of the company, and its employees.

India, with over 300 million users, is a crucial market for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company.