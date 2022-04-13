Barred from entering Karauli, Tejasvi Surya sits on dharna

Rajasthan witnessed unruly scenes after a BJP delegation began sloganeering and protesting against CM Ashok Gehlot and his government after it was not allowed to visit the violence-hit Karauli District.

BJP MP and Yuva Morcha leader Tejasvi Surya was scheduled to visit on Wednesday and photos and videos showed Surya protesting and sitting on dharna after party's delegation was barred from entering the district.

BJP delegation-led by party MP Tejasvi Surya breaks into sloganeering & protest against CM Ashok Gehlot after not being allowed to visit violence-hit Karauli district

Violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli after stones were pelted at a bike rally on Hindu New Year on April 2, leaving 35 people injured.

"You or your entire Sonia Sena cannot stop us from questioning your dictatorship & Hinduphobia," the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha tweeted.

Dear Mr. Gehlot, BJYM is Bharat Mata’s own Sena.

"You or your entire Sonia Sena cannot stop us from questioning your dictatorship & hinduphobia."

