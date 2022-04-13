Barred from entering Karauli, Surya sits on dharna

Barred from entering Karauli, Tejasvi Surya sits on dharna, calls Congress 'modern-day Muslim League'

They were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 20:09 ist
Credit: Screengrab from ANI

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday called the Congress the "modern-day Muslim League" and accused it of committing atrocities against Hindus after he and his party leaders were stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan.

Surya, BJP's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and BJYM workers were stopped near Mahua on the Jaipur-Agra highway, with the authorities citing law and order issues.

They were asked to get into a bus and taken away from the spot but they kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones.

Over 30 people were injured in the violence.

Surya, who is also the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, later at a press conference said they oppose the "appeasement policy" of the ruling Congress in Rajasthan.

He said, "This is Rajasthan and not Afghanistan. The state government should stop giving second grade treatment to Hindus. I condemn the anti-Hindu and anti-India policy of the state."

Today’s Congress is the "modern-day Muslim League", he said.

"The way Indian Muslim League was dividing Hindus and committing atrocities against them, today Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot are continuing the same tradition," Surya alleged.

Surya said the law and order has completely collapsed in Rajasthan and there is a jungle raj prevailing in the state.

"The atrocities against the Hindus in the state are increasing. Here, victims are prosecuted and the guilty are set free," he alleged.

Earlier in the day, BJYM workers took out a "Nyay Rally" to meet victims of the violence in Karauli. They were stopped near Mahua on the Jaipur-Agra highway while on their way to Karauli.

As the protesters kept demanding that they be allowed to meet the victims and raised anti-government slogans, police were told to get into a bus and taken away from the spot.

Karauli SP Shailendra said the protesters were not arrested.

Heavy police force was deployed along the Karauli-Dausa border.

According to police, due to a curfew in Karauli, BJP leaders were stopped from going there.

When Surya reached the Karauli border along with BJYM workers, police put up barricades and stopped them.

Surya and other leaders sat on a dharna on the border.

Surya said on this occasion, "The whole state wants to see the truth of what happened in Karauli. We want to go to Karauli peacefully. The Yuva Morcha wants to go peacefully so why are they stopping us." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Karauli
BJP
communal clash
Tejasvi Surya

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

 