''BechendraModi' sharing spoils of PSUs with friends'

Using the moniker 'BechendraModi', Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is sharing the "spoils" of PSUs with his "suit-boot" friends.

Gandhi also posted a cartoon of the prime minister 'selling' Air India, BPCL and India.

"#BechendraModi' is sharing spoils (bandar baant) of PSUs with his suit-boot friends. The PSUs (public sector undertakings) were set up by the country after years of hard work," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using 'Bechendra' as a play on the Hindi word 'bechna' or selling.

"It is a time of uncertainty and fear for millions of PSU employees. I stand shoulder to shoulder with all those employees in protest against this loot," he said.

