Bedi tweets video of Sun chanting 'Om', gets trolled

Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was trolled after she posted a fake NASA video of the Sun chanting ‘Om’ reported News 18.

Indian often mistake forwards of fake videos as the truth and share it on social media sites without checking for themselves, says the report. The former police officer seems to have fallen for one such fake message which has done several rounds on Indian whatsapp forwards, reports the website.

Twitter users did not refrain from mocking and trolling Kiran Bedi.

@Nehr_who, a satire account, replied, “And we thought u were intelligent”

Another user @roflchopra tweeted a meme in reply.

Twitter user, @vimallakhotia said, “Thanks @NASA for recording the Sound of Sun. Don't know what our @isro is doing ??”

Thanks @NASA for recording the Sound of Sun.

However, actual videos of how the Sun sounds by NASA is available on YouTube, says the report. It further adds that the video has solar sounds generated from 40 days of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory’s (SOHO) Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI) data and processed by A. Kosovichev.