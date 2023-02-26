Beginning of new Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge at party's Plenary session

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the Plenary Session is heralding the beginning of a "new Congress", as he asked party leaders and workers to hit the grassroots with the party's message ahead of crucial elections.

In his valedictory speech at the conclusion of the session here, Kharge said the party is facing several challenges but they could be overcome with unity, discipline and determination.

"There are many challenges before us today but there is no such challenge that Congress cannot solve. What is needed is unity, discipline and determination. Our strength lies in the strength of the party. The message of our conduct at the national level will go to crores of our comrades at every level, district and village," he said.

He said people's aspirations and expectations change with changing times and when new challenges emerge, there is always a way out. "That is why it is said that the path of politics and social work never ends. We just have to keep going. Many of our generations have been walking on this path and will continue to walk ahead," he said.

Also Read | History is being repeated: Rahul likens Adani Group to East India Company

"That is why I especially want to appeal to young friends that the future is yours, if the Congress is strong then the future of this country will be happy. We all have the biggest responsibility of taking forward the atmosphere created by Rahul Gandhi through Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

Kharge was critical of the Narendra Modi government and said the country is witnessing a widening gap between the rich and the poor. He also objected to the extension of "Manuvaad and Manusmriti" in the education sector, as he called the New Education Policy as "Nagpur Education Policy".

On China, he said the clean chit given by Modi was self-defeating and the relations with friendly neighbours have also become tense. "We will continue to raise questions. We won't be scared," he said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi referred to Opposition unity but said most expectations are from her party. "Now only one year is left for us, there are expectations from us (Opposition), that we will unite. All the Opposition parties and people whose ideology is opposed to them (BJP), must fight unitedly. There are expectations from everyone but the most expectations are from the Congress," she said addressing the session.

We know you have the courage to fight BJP, the time has come to display that courage for the country, she said.