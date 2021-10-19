WB bypolls: BJP candidate heckled by 'TMC supporters'

Bengal bypolls: BJP candidate, MLA heckled by 'TMC supporters' in Coochbehar

Alleged TMC supporters raised 'go back' slogans as the BJP leaders reached the area to campaign for the October 30 by-poll

PTI
PTI, Coochbehar (WB),
  • Oct 19 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 16:42 ist
BJP alleged that the incidents were engineered to prevent the party candidate from campaigning. Credit: PTI File Photo

A BJP candidate for the upcoming assembly by-elections and a legislator were heckled in the presence of a saffron party MP allegedly by TMC supporters during campaigning in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Tuesday.

The local TMC leadership, however, denied the involvement of party workers in the incident.

Ashok Mondal, the BJP candidate for Dinhata assembly by-election, and Natabari's party MLA Mihir Goswami were heckled in the presence of Jalpaiguri's BJP MP Jayanta Roy during campaigning at Nayarhat.

Alleged TMC supporters raised 'go back' slogans as the BJP leaders reached the area to campaign for the October 30 by-poll. Police, however, brought the situation under control.

Also read: Bengal BJYM leader shot dead at home, BJP calls general strike

Mondal and Goswami had faced a similar situation in Bamanhat area on Monday.

BJP alleged that the incidents were engineered to prevent the party candidate from campaigning.

The by-election to Dinhata assembly constituency was necessitated by the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, winning candidate and Minister of State for Home Affairs, who retained his Lok Sabha seat.

The TMC renominated Udayan Guha, who had lost to Pramanik.

Besides Dinhata, by-elections will also be held in Santipur (Nadia), Gosaba (South 24 Parganas) and Khardah (North 24 Parganas). 

