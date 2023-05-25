Bengal Cong chief asks Centre to renovate Murshidabad’s Nizamat Imambara

Bengal’s Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has written to the Centre, seeking the renovation of Nizamat Imambara, a structure with historical significance, in the state’s Murshidabad district.

In a letter written to G Kishan Reddy, Union minister of culture, Chowdhury brought to notice the “dilapidating and ramshackle condition” of Nizamat Imambara and highlighted the need for its immediate renovation. The letter is also copied to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The Nizamat Imambara in the district of Murshidabad, West Bengal attracts the attention of tourists from across the globe chiefly on account of its architectural excellence and mesmerising locational charms with the river Bhagirathi sweetly babbling down nearby,” he mentioned.

Chowdhury added that the Imambara was built by Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah in the Nizamat Fort Area: “He bought bricks and mortar, and laid the foundation of the building with his own hands. Therefore, history whispers here in between the lofty pillars and the memories of the tragic young Nawab of the then Bengal, Bihar and Orissa flash across the inward eyes of thousands of people.”

With further historical details mentioned in his letter, the Congress MP added that the original construction “was completely destroyed in a devastating fire in 1846 and was rebuilt in 1847 at the behest of Nawab Mansur Ali Khan under the able supervision and direction of the renowned architect, Sadeq Ali Khan. At present, the said building is on the brink of destruction”. He mentioned that if proper steps are not initiated, the structure may be lost forever.