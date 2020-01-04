Bengal CPI(M) in dilemma over Vijayan letter to Mamata?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee seems to have put the Bengal CPI(M) in a dilemma. As the CPI(M) state leadership has repeatedly questioned the authenticity of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo’s opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC, they can neither wholeheartedly support Vijayan reaching out to Banerjee over the CAA issue nor oppose it outrightly.

A source in the state CPI(M) told DH that Vijayan has written to not just Banerjee but also to 10 other non-BJP Chief Ministers. He also said that Vijayan’s letter should be seen as a “communication between one state government to another and not as between two party leaders."

“There is no question of joining forces with Mamata Banerjee as she is slaughtering democracy in West Bengal. It is another matter that a Chief Minister (Vijayan) wrote to her about opposing CAA,” the CPI(M) leader said.

Referring to the nationwide general strike called by 10 central trade union against the labour policies of the BJP government on January 8, he said that if the response of the TMC government to the strike is not positive then Banerjee will be exposed.

“Let us see what stand her government takes in relation to the upcoming general strike. If it is not positive then she will be exposed,” said the CPI(M) state committee member.

Describing Vijayan’s letter to Banerjee as “not a matter between two individuals”, CPI(M) politburo member Md. Salim said the letter will ensure that the people of West Bengal are able to see through the “confusion” created by the TMC government in the name of opposing CAA. Salim also pointed out that the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution stating that the CAA is against the spirit of the Constitution and should be repealed.

“Here, we have urged the TMC government to pass a similar resolution in the state Assembly. It is not a matter between two individuals. On the contrary it (Vijayan’s letter) will ensure that people of West Bengal are able to see through the confusion created by the TMC government in the name of opposing CAA,” said Salim.

He also said that if TMC is “sincere” in opposing NRC, NPR and CAA, then it would support the upcoming general strike.

“Although, at present, there is no difference between the TMC and the BJP with regard to the democracy and economy,” said Salim.