Bengal CPI(M) seeks ‘digital contributions’, offers QR code to supporters

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) in West Bengal is asking its supporters and sympathisers to donate to the party ‘digitally’. While the party has officially maintained that it’s to reach out to a wider base, sources within point out the need for funds. Out of power in the state since 2011, the party also needs to gear up for rural polls scheduled next year.

A short video released by the party in Bengal has veteran party leader and Left Front chairman Biman Bose explaining the need for going digital. Bose said that finance is important for bigger initiatives like a large congregation, and the party has depended on contributions from the masses. Funds are needed, and at times there are personal efforts made, he said.

Bose claimed that in today’s digital age, the focus is on using the new medium - the digital method. He claimed that there are people who are personally absent from the political field but want to support the party, and the new method – paying through scanning a QR (quick response) code. He also asked the younger generation to come forward for the cause.

Md Salim, CPIM’s state secretary, said that the party’s activities and projects have conventionally been dependent on contributions from commoners – labourers, teachers, students, and others. The elected representatives, as a practice, also contributed to the party corpus. He claimed that a section of supporters who are outside the state and intend to support the Left, will be able to do so through this digital window.

A party source familiar with the activities said that as the party refrains from corporate support, or doesn’t depend on electoral bonds for funds, the option before it is to reach out to its supporter base beyond Bengal. With a good strength of MPs, and MLAs, in the past, the financial position was much stronger, the source added.

A second party-insider hinted at professionals working in Bengaluru’s IT sector, in New Delhi, and about the Non-Resident Bengalis, who have a liking for the party but can no longer come over, physically. “Relatively, yes, we have less funds. Some may fear being spotted when they visit the local party office. This step also helps them,” the person said.