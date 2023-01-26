Bengal Guv starts learning Bengali, BJP says his wish being politically ‘exploited’

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, at a Raj Bhavan reception on Republic Day, formally initiated himself into learning Bengali language. A senior state BJP leader, however, has stated that the governor’s intent has been “exploited by the state government as an opportunity for political posturing”.

On the day – when Saraswati Puja was observed along with Republic Day – Governor Bose took his first step towards learning Bengali language, at an event, Hatey Khori. The ceremony is usually performed on the day of the Saraswati Puja to introduce a child to education.

A nine-year-old ‘shishu guru’ (child-teacher) initiated Governor Bose’s learning, teaching him the first two letters of the alphabet. Two more children from the Raj Bhavan School told him the meaning of the words ‘mother’ and ‘Earth’ in Bengali.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the ‘guest in chief’ on this occasion began her short speech in Malayalam. Banerjee said that on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, the governor is beginning to learn Bengali, the mother tongue of the people of West Bengal. She congratulated the governor for the decision, and for taking special interest in Bengal and the language.

Wishing Governor Bose, praying to the Goddess Saraswati for blessings, the chief minister said that she too can start with Malayalam language, and presented a popular introductory two-part book on learning Bengali to the governor. She congratulated the governor for the new initiative, adding that we must learn the local language, wherever we work.

Governor Bose, spoke in Bengali. “... I will learn Bengali. Bengali is a beautiful language. I love Bengali. I love the people of Bengal. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a great hero. He is my hero. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind,” he said.

In a detailed statement shared earlier during the day, BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that he will not be attending the event.

Suvendu appreciated Governor Bose’s efforts. He, however, claimed that the governor’s wish “has been exploited by the state government as an opportunity for political posturing”, besides putting forth other points against the state government.