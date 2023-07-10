Bengal panchayat poll results on July 11; BJP to move court over repolling

Advocates representing the Bengal BJP leadership will on Tuesday move the Calcutta High Court for the cancellation of earlier voting at polling booths where the party believes re-polling is required but has been overlooked by the state election commission.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said the party's state leadership stated that nearly half of the 6,000 booths were "looted," either partially or completely, and the party wanted a re-poll based on two criteria.

“We gave a list of 6,000 booths. Sorry to say, in the 697 booths (where re-polling took place on Monday) not even one of our recommended booths figure (sic),” he said.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), our lawyers will seek cancellation of earlier voting at the specific booths,” he stated.

He said BJP’s prayer will seek compensation for those who lost lives. "The alleged huge procurement of 'arms and ammunition,... involvement of anti-national forces', who fund the same, should be investigated by the NIA," he said, adding, “So many people got killed on the day of polling… This should be investigated by the CBI.”

According to the BJP leader, "fake" booths must be identified, and CCTV and videography recordings should be looked into by the central forensic agency. The voting should be annulled in places where BJP candidates, election or polling agents were present at the start but not at the end, Adhikari said.

Adhikari said that 2 or 3 people cast 150-200 ballots at certain booths and that he will petition the court to have the part of the ballot paper needing signature or fingerprint checked by experts. "Legally or politically, we will continue the fight," he stated.

According to Adhikari, those killed in the poll violence, who represented agrarian families, were Dalits or Muslims. Half of those who got killed are from the Muslim minority, he added, and the 30%, part of the other 50%, were from scheduled castes.

The BJP leader mentioned that Governor C V Ananda is trying “his best” but his views were not considered. The governor had forwarded complaints (received by the Raj Bhavan’s “peace room”) to the state government, and the state election commission, but those responsible didn’t act, he said.

“The governor should write a letter to the Centre. The Centre should intervene, and Article 355 should be imposed in West Bengal as early as possible to save common people’s lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Congress MP from Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, moved the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking compensation for victims of violence in the rural polls, treatment for the injured, and a probe by an independent agency.

Chowdhury alleged an “invisible understanding” exists between the BJP at the Centre and the Trinamool, which offered space to the latter in the elections. Adhikari, reacting to this allegation, charged the Congress of having double standards. “Having biryani in Patna, and wrestling in Kolkata… People will not take it,” he said, referring to the Opposition parties’ meeting that had taken place at Patna, earlier.

The BJP has formed a four-member “fact-finding committee” with Ravishankar Prasad, MP, as its convenor. The committee has Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy, Rekha Verma – MPs, as other members. The committee members will visit the violence-affected areas of the state and will submit their report to BJP president J P Nadda.

Repolling at the state’s 697 booths took place on Monday, with over 64% polling recorded till 5 pm. The counting and results are scheduled for Tuesday.