Bengal politician Mukul Roy says he is with BJP

Bengal politician Mukul Roy says he is with BJP

Roy’s son Subhranshu had claimed that his father was not keeping well, and was being subjected to dirty politics in such a situation

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 19 2023, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 23:59 ist
Mukul Roy. Credit: PTI Photo

Mukul Roy, the veteran politician in Bengal – who had shifted to the BJP, but had made a ‘comeback’ to his former party – on Wednesday, told a section of media that he was with the BJP, is with the BJP, and will continue to remain with it. He also expressed willingness to meet senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, and JP Nadda.

Roy had gone ‘missing’, but re-emerged in a surprising move, in Delhi on Monday evening, as was observed in a viral video.

A day earlier on Tuesday, Roy’s son Subhranshu had claimed that his father was not keeping well, and was being subjected to dirty politics in such a situation. He had further claimed that the attempt, he personally considered, was to malign Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool’s national general secretary. Subhranshu had even filed a missing complaint at a local police station concerning Roy, late on Monday.

Read | After Mukul Roy expresses wish to join BJP, son says he needs medical attention

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that Roy is a BJP MLA. “It depends upon him where he goes, it can be Delhi or Punjab. His son has filed a missing complaint and the police will investigate the matter,” Banerjee said.

In Bengal, the BJP seems apparently less keen on Roy, with Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA, and leader of the Opposition in state assembly, saying that the party was busy in strengthening the organisational structure.

An important leader in Trinamool’s emergence in West Bengal, Roy had walked over to the BJP in 2017, with differences between him and Banerjee, as one among factors. He stayed with the BJP as a national vice-president, and after the 2021 elections, made a ‘return’, publicly to the Trinamool, though he retains his official status of a BJP MLA in the state assembly.

Trinamool chief on Opposition unity:

Banerjee has said that the country’s Opposition parties are together. ”We believe that silence is golden, hence we are all quiet now. But before the polls, like a tornado, we will come together as every opposition party shares good rapport with each other,” she said on Wednesday.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mukul Roy
India News
TMC
Trinamool Congress
BJP
Indian Politics
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

India becomes world’s most populous nation: UNFPA

India becomes world’s most populous nation: UNFPA

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

 